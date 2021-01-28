Adventurous cancer survivor encourages others to live life to the fullest

At 76 years old, it seems like Alan Grofe has found the fountain of youth.

"I just ran in the Florida Seniors Games in the 5k and qualified for the Nationals Seniors Games next year," Grofe shared.

He credits his good health to exercise and a sense of adventure.

"It always interested me to stay in a diverse, challenging environment," explained Grofe.

It started in the 60s after Grofe left the military and got into the music business.

"I opened up the first rock and roll studio in Hollywood on Hollywood Boulevard. My brother and I. That was the late 60s, early 70s," he said.

His love of music started with his grandfather, Freddie Grofe. He was a famous American composer in the 1920s and 30s.

"He orchestrated Rhapsody N' Blues with George Gerwin and he wrote the famous piece that people my age would know a lot about, called the 'Grand Canyon Suite,'" Grofe recalled.

After a short stint in the music business, Grofe decided to tackle the world of high tech.

"I built some hospital systems for risk and infection control," he shared.

Five years ago Grofe was diagnosed with prostate cancer but now is cancer-free.

He said is his secret is to, "Find something that you can do that keeps you healthy and positive."

A positive attitude that Grofe hopes encourages others to live a healthy lifestyle.

