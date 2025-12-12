$2.2M COVID relief fraud scheme: 10 Floridians among 11 indicted

The Brief Eleven people were indicted after federal officials say they orchestrated a scheme to steal more than $2.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds meant to support small businesses struggling during the pandemic. Officials say the group, led by Sherell Breus, submitted fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection Program loans. If convicted, each person could face up to 20 years in prison per count. The indictment states prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture for the fraud, totaling $2,294,734.50.



Eleven people were indicted after federal officials say they orchestrated a scheme to steal more than $2.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds meant to support small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud against Sherell Breus, 40, of ChampionsGate; Jessie Perlado, 63, of Lakeland; Candice Harper, 37, of Pooler, GA; Yashica Carter, 40, of Fort Lauderdale; Brandon Thomas, 39, of ChampionsGate; Antwaun Jonson, 39, of Delray Beach; Jessica Sejour, 33, of Greenacres; Tameshia Roberson, 44, of Winter Haven; Vance Houston, 30, of Oakland Park; and Raymound Carvil Sr., 61, of Fort Lauderdale.

Timeline:

According to the indictment, the scheme ran from April 2020 to June 2021. Officials say the group, led by Breus, submitted fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Both EIDL and PPP loans aimed to help small businesses and employees during COVID.

Prosecutors say the false loan applications listed companies that were barely functioning or completely inactive. The conspirators mentioned that they provided transportation, healthcare and food services to the fake small businesses.

The group tried to make the SBA believe the small businesses were real by filing false tax returns, and by listing fake employees, fraudulent business revenue and costs, officials said.

In total, the scheme netted over $2.2 million from small businesses struggling during COVID. Prosecutors say the group used the payouts for personal gratification.

Breus received $800,000 in personal fraud loans for herself, and she collected approximately $250,000 in kickback payments from the other people involved in the scheme.

What's next:

If convicted, each person could face up to 20 years in prison per count. The indictment states prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture for the fraud, totaling $2,294,734.50.

In a separate indictment, Neil Bryant, 45, of Winter Haven, faces a charge of one count of wire fraud. Bryant, an associate of one of the other conspirators, defrauded the SBA through a fake EIDL application. He also faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The government is seeking $52,400 in forfeiture from Bryant’s scheme.

Kehoe says of the $1.2 trillion in COVID relief loans that the SBA has provided, $200 billion could be fraud.

The SBA says the statute of limitations for this financial fraud crime is 10 years.