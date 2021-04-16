After 2 seasons on ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ celebrity chef brings unique cuisine to St. Petersburg

From Hell's Kitchen to St. Pete Beach sounds like a great escape or a vacation getaway, but for celebrity chef Robert Hesse, it was a homecoming.

"I wanted to create a place that we would rub elbows with everybody, all walks of life and classes, between two pieces of bread and like whatever better than a grilled cheese!" stated Hesse.

His concept combines the comfort of a grilled cheese sandwich with the craftsmanship he learned under Gordon Ramsey on two seasons of "Hell's Kitchen."

Hesse partnered with friends Craig Monroe, Mark Cammilleri and Chris Arnold to bring the Fo'Cheezy Food Truck to life.

"We started as a food truck in March during COVID," he recalled. "I love my menu, and the menu we created."

Munroe said, "We wanted to do something that was kind of more chef-driven. Things that we make from scratch, recipes that we come up with that just give a little more 'umpf' to the sandwich."

That extra 'umpf' has made them a foodie favorite in St. Petersburg.

"Our claim to fame is our ‘Mac n' Rib,’" shared Munroe. "It's pulled pork, bacon, fried onions, covered with different kinds of barbecue sauce, three different types of cheeses."

But the fun creations don't stop there. The food truck’s menu includes multiple culinary creations from the Triple O.G. (American, aged Swiss and sharp cheddar grilled cheese) to the Big Poppa featuring Colby Jack, veggie cream cheese, smoked bacon, pickled jalapenos and fire pepper strawberry jam.

"I'm at the point of my life that the rules don't matter," shared Hesse. "It's just like, go there, be yourself and be as transparent as you can."

That motto and the menu helped the partners to expand already.

"(We) launched a restaurant during (COVID) and now are building our second location in downtown St. Pete," Hesse explained.

Click here for the Fo'Cheezy food truck location and menu.

Its brick-and-mortar location is located at 6305 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach.

