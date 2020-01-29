Airbnb claims $140-million impact in Tampa Bay counties last year

article

Airbnb visitors brought over $140 million to hosts in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties last year.

That number comes from the San Francisco-based hospitality company’s year-end report that tracked visitor numbers and host income for Florida’s 10 most popular counties.

Polk County drew 333,000 visitors, the fifth most in the state and the most in Tampa Bay. Hosts in the county generated a reported $43.2 million.

In comparison, Pinellas County drew less total visitors, 331,000, the sixth most in the state. Its hosts generated the fourth-highest host revenue in the state at $67.2 million. Only Miami-Dade ($261 million), Osceola ($135.6 million) and Broward ($116.7 million) counties generated more.

