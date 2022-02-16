Alec Baldwin 'Rust' set shooting recreated in video simulation

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October.

"The morning that Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed, tensions among the crew and cast regarding safety on the ‘Rust’ set had boiled over," the narrator says, before text messages between an upset cameraman who quit the film and the movie’s unit production manager scroll across the screen.

The digitally rendered clip is almost 10 minutes long. It breaks down a series of allegations in the lawsuit claiming Baldwin and other people involved with the movie failed to meet at least 15 industry standards for safe weapons handling – including failing to treat the gun at all times as if it were loaded.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin speaks in public for first time amid ongoing 'Rust' movie set shooting investigation

The attorneys for Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and son, Andros, also argued that there was no need for Baldwin to have been holding a prop gun at the time – when cameras weren’t rolling.

The video also shows a graphic reenactment of the moment Baldwin inadvertently fired a bullet that tore through Hutchins. It also includes a breakdown of how to properly identify a dummy round and the mechanics of firing a single-action revolver.

According to the lawsuit, Baldwin was just 4 feet away from Hutchins, director Joel Souza and two others while rehearsing for a shot.

He pulled the gun out. It was supposed to be loaded with safe dummy rounds. But a real bullet "ricocheted" through Hutchins’ body before slamming into Souza’s shoulder.

"I think it's clear what happened," Brian Panish, the lead attorney for Hutchins’ husband and son, told reporters Tuesday. "Alec had the gun in his hand. He shot it. Halyna was killed."

When she doubled over in pain, two crew members rushed to offer help, according to the lawsuit. Baldwin allegedly did not.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria dine in Vermont bar closed to public as 'Rust' probe picks up steam

He also alleged that Baldwin had declined weapons training and that the movie’s producers, which include Baldwin, were cutting corners and rushing the production.

A spokesperson for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"This is a CGI reenactment of what the family is contending that this was the order of events," Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo told "Jesse Waters Primetime" Tuesday. "We don’t know if this the actual order of events. This is their recreation, and this is part of a lawsuit."

Santa Fe authorities are also investigating Hutchins’ death, which could result in criminal charges.

According to previous court filings, assistant director Dave Halls allegedly handed Baldwin the loaded revolver and told him it was "cold," or safe to use, moments before the shooting.

The movie set had seen at least two other accidental firearms discharges and an inadvertent sound effects explosion, according to the lawsuit, and a group of camera operators quit the movie over alleged concerns about lax safety protocols.

Lane Luper, one of the cameramen who walked off the job, texted unit production manager Katherine "Row" Walters days before Hutchins’ death to raise his concerns, according to the lawsuit.

"We’ve now had 3 accidental discharges," he told her, according to a screenshot of the message included with the lawsuit. "This is super unsafe."

"Accidental discharge on the firearms?" she allegedly replied. "Awesome."

That was on Oct. 16. Five days later, the camera crew went on strike to protest the producers’ alleged inaction. Just after lunchtime, Hutchins suffered fatal her injuries.

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations," the lawsuit alleges.

Advertisement

Read more of this story on FOX News.