All of the new fair foods to try at the 2021 Florida State Fair

From deep-fried caramel apple sundaes to Flaming Hot Cheetos funnel cakes, the 2021 Florida State Fair has a variety of new options for foodies to enjoy.

Beginning April 22, visitors will be able to indulge in nearly a dozen fair food creations that are new for this year, along with all of the classic yummy treats you'd expect to find at the fair.

The Florida State Fair, which was first held in Tampa in 1904, is one of the biggest events in the state, and boasts the largest Midway in the US. Though this year's fair was rescheduled due to the pandemic, it's usually the first State Fair of the year, which means it is known for debuting all of the new, unique fair foods.

Here are just some of the new treats available to try:

Deep-Fried Caramel Apple Sundae

Deep-Fried Caramel Apple Sundae: DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes aimed to please with this one - Doughnut holes rolled in cinnamon sugar, layered with cream cheese frosting, sautéed caramel apples, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake

The Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake: The Best Around is bringing the heat with their Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake. The funnel cake mix is made with cornmeal, spices, fresh jalapeños and crushed flaming hot Cheetos. After being fried to perfection, Expand

Farm Fresh Blueberry & Cream Doughnut

Farm Fresh Blueberry & Cream Doughnut: Peachey’s put a twist on their famous doughnut. It’s now topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

Pickle Pizza

Pickle Pizza: Pickles and pizza are an uncommon pair, but Angela’s Concessions found a way to pair them together. The Pickle Pizza is made with a white garlic sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese and dill pickles. After it comes out of the oven, Expand

Gelato Nachos

Gelato Nachos: Brought to you by Funky Flamingo, the gelato nachos feature soft-serve gelato in flavors like salted caramel, tutti frutti, espresso and cheesecake. The chips and shells are made from their super top-secret stroopwafel recipe for a uni Expand

Gelato Taco

Gelato Taco: Funky Flamingo's gelato taco features the same fun gelato flavors as the nachos as well as the stroopwafel shell -- but in a convenient handheld form!

The Pig Rig

The Pig Rig: This year Low N’ Slow is bringing mac and cheese and BBQ together for the ultimate guilty pleasure. The Pig Rig is a grilled cheese stuffed with BBQ pulled pork and mac n’ cheese finished with their signature BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sundae

Buffalo Chicken Sundae: This sundae from DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes features hand-cut french fries layered with ranch sauce, freshly battered chicken tenders smothered in southwest sauce and spicy ghirdanera relish on top.

Deep-Fried Molten Lava Cake

Deep-Fried Molten Lava Cake: Carousel Foods has taken a molten lava cake, dipped it in funnel cake batter, then deep-fried it to perfection.

Orange Glaze Funnel Cake

Orange Glaze Funnel Cake: New from the Midway, orange glaze double decker funnel cake with orange cream frosting, orange glaze whip cream, topped with orange candies.

Loaded Tater Burger

Loaded Tater Burger: Carousel Foods new hamburger is stuffed with cottage fries and bacon then topped with a ranch dressing, toasted cheese, chives, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Deep-Fried Rainbow Cookie

Deep-Fried Rainbow Cookie: New from Paul's Concessions - an Italian rainbow cookie from New York dipped in a sweet batter, deep-fried and put on a stick with powder sugar.

Peanut Butter and Spicy Jelly Tater Tots

Peanut Butter and Spicy Jelly Tater Tots: The perfect sweet and savory pair from Swift Concessions Tots, you won't want to miss these peanut butter and spicy jelly tater tots.

Editor's note: Photos and food descriptions are courtesy of the Florida State Fair.