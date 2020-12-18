Florida State Fair delayed until April 2021 due to pandemic

article

Indulging in deep-fried food and hopping on those exhilarating fair rides will have to wait a little longer as Florida State Fair organizers announced Friday the postponement of the annual event.

The fair is typically held in February, but it will be delayed until April 2021 due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled between Feb. 11-22. The Market Steer and Swine show competitions will still take place though.

"With no guarantees in our current environment, moving the dates of the Florida State Fair to April 2021 provides a better opportunity to host the large event," according to a statement. "Additional details surrounding the 2021 Fair and its full health and safety guidelines will be shared in the coming weeks."

Those who have pre-purchased their fair tickets online could transfer tickets to the rescheduled dates or receive a refund.

