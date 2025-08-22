Alligator Alcatraz violated environmental law: judge

The Brief A Federal judge has clamped down on Alligator Alcatraz. A ruling has come down that says environmental law has been violated by the detainee center, which is in a series of tents on an airstrip in the middle of the Everglades. Federal judge Kathleen Williams found that the complex of tents and trailers violated the law because no environmental review was done.



What they're saying:

"It's been clear to the public that there are many legal violations associated with this facility," said Elise Bennett of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The judge not only ordered a stop to new construction, but also to bringing new detainees in.

She also said generators, lighting and fencing have to be gone in sixty days, effectively forcing Alligator Alcatraz to close.

"The Everglades, as we all know, is one of the most unique and fragile ecosystems in the world," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). "And the entire state of Florida is reliant on a healthy Everglade."

The governor's response

While the judge found that "the project creates irreparable harm in the form of habitat loss and increased mortality to endangered species," the governor has contended for months that environmental impacts are minimal because sewage is trucked out, and it was built only on existing concrete.

"This is not going to deter us," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "We're going to continue working on the deportations, advancing that mission. We knew that this would be something that would likely happen, and we will respond accordingly."

What's next:

The governor's team has already appealed the decision, asking for a higher judge to stay this ruling and grant a further review.

The plaintiffs admit this is only step one in their legal fight, with the governor expecting friendlier turf.

"This was not something that was unexpected," said DeSantis. "This is a judge that was not going to give us a fair shake. This was preordained."

The ruling calls on the state to transfer detainees out in a safe, humane and responsible manner.

The stay the governor has asked for is not automatic, which means it must be argued for and against in court.