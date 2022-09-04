Alligator attacks 77-year-old Bradenton woman, FWC says

article

A Bradenton woman was hospitalized Saturday night after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FWC says it was called out to a gated community located at 16832 Ellsworth Avenue in Bradenton around 6 p.m. to investigate a report that a 77-year-old woman had been bitten by an alligator near a pond.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office and EMS also responded to the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. However, her condition and the extent of her injuries have not been released at this time.

According to FWC, a person who witnessed the incident kept an eye on the 7'10" alligator, which was captured by an FWC nuisance alligator trapper.

A witness to the gator attack kept an eye on the animal, which was captured by FWC. Courtesy: Gordon Silver.

There were no other alligators in the area fitting the size and description of the responsible alligator, according to FWC.

Officials say they are confident the responsible alligator was removed.