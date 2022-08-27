Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Girl walks alligator on leash through splash pad on hot day

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Alligators
Storyful

Alligator on leash strolls through park

An emotional support alligator called WallyGator cooled off on a hot day by taking a walk through a splash pad at a Philadelphia park.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - Most alligators looking to cool off tend to take a dip in a pond or river, but a Pennsylvania alligator was recently treated to a trip to a splash pad on a hot summer day.

Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park are used to seeing people walk dogs on leashes, but did a double take on Friday when they spotted a girl taking an alligator on a stroll.

Video shows a young girl with an alligator on a leash as the pair played in a series of water fountains at the park.  

According to the Philly Voice, the alligator is an emotional-support animal named Wally who was adopted in 2016 by reptile enthusiast Joie Henney.

A girl takes an emotional support alligator on a stroll through a splashpad.

A girl takes an emotional support alligator on a stroll through a splashpad. 

Wally is used to attracting attention.

Video: 7-foot alligator greets Florida students in drop-off line at school

The 7-year-old reptile, who "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.

Henney, who is currently battling cancer, had also set up a GoFundMe to help feed and the care for his reptiles as he received treatment for the disease.