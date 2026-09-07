Alligator attacks child at Weeki Wachee Preserve: HCSO

The Brief A child was hospitalized after being bitten by a 9- to-12-foot alligator in the Weeki Wachee Preserve. The victim and several other children became stranded on a sandbar before being rescued by first responders. Trappers set traps in the preserve while officials urge the public to avoid swimming in prohibited waters.



A child is recovering in the hospital after an alligator bit them while swimming Monday at the Weeki Wachee Preserve in Hernando County.

Alligator bite in Weeki Wachee

What we know:

A child was bitten by an estimated 9- to 12-foot alligator while swimming in the preserve.

The victim and several other children became isolated on a sandbar before Hernando County Fire Rescue rescued them.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their arm and leg and was rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital.

A licensed Florida wildlife trapper responded to the scene and set traps to catch the gator.

Unanswered questions after attack

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the victim's name or exact age.

They haven't provided an update on whether the trapper caught the alligator.

Staying safe near Florida waters

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office urges residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution near waterways and obey all posted rules.

They added that swimmers should never enter areas where swimming is prohibited.