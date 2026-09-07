Labor Day forecast: Heavy rain, minor flooding possible in Bay Area

The Brief Scattered storms and coastal rain moving inland from the Gulf could bring heavy rain and minor flooding to the Tampa Bay region on Labor Day. The greatest flooding risk centers along and north of Interstate 4, where slow-moving storms may drop an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain. Rainfall will not cause a complete washout, with storm activity shifting toward the Atlantic Coast by Monday evening.



Heavy rain and minor flooding are possible across parts of the Tampa Bay region on Labor Day as scattered storms and coastal rain move inland from the Gulf.

Bay Area rain, flooding forecast

What we know:

Onshore winds will push storms eastward through the afternoon. While some areas could see periods of heavy rain, it won't be a washout, and dry periods are expected throughout the day.

The greatest flooding threat is expected along and north of the Bay Area, particularly north of Interstate 4 and extending toward Florida's east coast.

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Some locations have already picked up between a half-inch and just over 1 inch of rain Monday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in areas that see slow-moving storms.

Drivers should use caution in areas prone to flooding, especially where heavy rain falls in a short period of time.

Gulf Coast storm transition

Dig deeper:

By the evening and around sunset, isolated storms are expected to linger inland, with most activity shifting toward the Atlantic Coast. Drier conditions are expected along the Gulf Coast.

Some storms will remain over the Gulf tonight and into Tuesday morning as abundant tropical moisture remains over Florida. A weak front will also be positioned just north of the state.

The forecast calls for periods of rain and storms, but not everyone will see continuous rainfall throughout the day.