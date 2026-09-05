2 pedestrians injured in St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

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The Brief A white pickup truck struck two pedestrians walking along 49th Street North on Friday night before driving away from the scene. Both victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were hospitalized with serious injuries and are currently stable. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or vehicle to call the St. Petersburg Police Department.



St. Petersburg police are searching for a driver who fled after hitting two pedestrians on Friday night at 40th Avenue North and 49th Street North.

St. Petersburg police investigate hit-and-run

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 10:55 p.m. on Friday as two pedestrians were walking southbound on the east side of 49th Street North.

As they crossed 40th Avenue North, a white pickup truck turning left from southbound 49th Street North struck them both and sped away eastbound without stopping, according to police.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The police said both pedestrians are stable, while officers continue searching for the driver.

Vehicle details and suspect search

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the driver involved in the crash. While investigators know the vehicle is a white single-cab, extended-bed Ford F-150 or Ram pickup truck with front-end damage, the exact make, model and license plate number remain unknown.

How to contact investigators

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the fleeing vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.