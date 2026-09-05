2 pedestrians injured in St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are searching for a driver who fled after hitting two pedestrians on Friday night at 40th Avenue North and 49th Street North.
St. Petersburg police investigate hit-and-run
What we know:
Police said the crash happened around 10:55 p.m. on Friday as two pedestrians were walking southbound on the east side of 49th Street North.
As they crossed 40th Avenue North, a white pickup truck turning left from southbound 49th Street North struck them both and sped away eastbound without stopping, according to police.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital. The police said both pedestrians are stable, while officers continue searching for the driver.
Vehicle details and suspect search
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the driver involved in the crash. While investigators know the vehicle is a white single-cab, extended-bed Ford F-150 or Ram pickup truck with front-end damage, the exact make, model and license plate number remain unknown.
How to contact investigators
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about the fleeing vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official investigation details released by the St. Petersburg Police Department.