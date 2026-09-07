North Port restores Sumter Boulevard tree canopy lost during Hurricane Ian

The Brief The city of North Port completed the grant-funded Sumter Boulevard tree recovery project. Crews planted 85 new canopy trees to restore shade destroyed by Hurricane Ian four years ago. The effort utilized over $38,000 in grant funding along with new support and watering systems.



Four years after Hurricane Ian devastated local shade trees, North Port officials have finished planting 85 new canopy trees along a major city corridor.

North Port Sumter Boulevard tree recovery

The backstory:

Hurricane Ian brought severe wind, flood and storm surge damage to North Port back in September 2022. City officials estimated about 50% of the mature shade trees along Sumter Boulevard came down during the storm, destroying canopy that had been in place for roughly 10 years.

Rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

By the numbers:

The city secured $38,499.90 through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Urban and Community Forestry Hurricane Ian Recovery Grant Program.

Crews planted 85 trees along the Sumter Boulevard median and adjacent sidewalks between Price Boulevard and Libby Avenue. The replanted mix included 21 sycamores, 21 mahogany trees, 21 Shady Lady black olives and 22 live oaks.

Restoring urban canopy

What they're saying:

"We would consider them a street tree," North Port urban forester Ryan Pieper said. "Looking to get some shade over the boulevard as they grow, the grant itself required for no one species to be 25% more than the other. So, it forces us to sprinkle in some variety, which is, as you know, the spice of life."

"We're grateful to [the] FDACS for making this restoration possible," North Port Development Services Director Alaina Ray said. "North Port remains committed to strengthening its urban forest, restoring storm-impacted areas and investing in long-term community resilience."

Future resilience

What's next:

Newly installed tree supports and reclaimed watering systems will support the trees as they grow over time. The city plans to continue hurricane restoration efforts by planting additional trees across the area.