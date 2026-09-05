Florida street race ended by state troopers with 2 toddlers in the vehicle

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The Brief Two drivers were arrested after state troopers say they raced down northbound Interstate 75 at speeds exceeding 120 mph. Authorities said the front-seat passenger of a Dodge Charger gave a 3,2,1 countdown out the window while two young children were in the backseat. Both drivers face charges for street racing and dangerous excessive speed, while the father operating the Charger was also charged with child neglect.



State troopers arrested two drivers Saturday after they allegedly raced at high speeds along northbound Interstate 75, with two young children inside one of the vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Manatee County street racing arrest

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers spotted a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger speeding at 100 mph on northbound Interstate 75 at 12:04 a.m.

According to reports, both vehicles slowed down to about 50 mph before the front-seat passenger of the Charger stuck her hand out the window and signaled a 3,2,1 countdown with her arm. Both cars then accelerated side by side to over 120 mph before state troopers pulled them over, FHP said.

Inside the Dodge Charger, investigators found a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old child in the back seat. FHP said the children’s mother was in the front passenger seat, and their father was driving.

Troopers arrested Tomas Valencia Ortega, 27, of Wesley Chapel, who was driving the Charger, and Joshua Alan York, 27, of Brandon, who was driving the Challenger. FHP stated both were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of street racing and dangerous excessive speed.

Valencia Ortega was additionally charged with child neglect, while the front-seat passenger was charged with participating in a street race, according to FHP. The Department of Children and Families was notified, and FHP said state laws required both vehicles to be impounded for 30 business days.