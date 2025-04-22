Amber Alert: 9-year-old boy last seen in Miami Gardens

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in Miami Gardens. He may be heading northbound with a 45-year-old woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department by calling (305) 474-2100 or by calling 911.



A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 9-year-old boy last seen in Miami Gardens, and investigators believe he could be heading north.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Liam Smith, 9, was last seen in the 17700 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Miami Gardens. They said he may be with Tameeka Budwah, 45, and both could be heading "northbound."

Smith is described as a black male who is four feet tall, 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes. The 9-year-old also has a scab under his eye, FDLE said.

Pictured: Liam Smith and Tameeka Budwah.

Budwah is described as a black female who is five feet, three inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Her weight is unknown to law enforcement.

The 9-year-old boy and Budwah may be traveling in a 2024 black Honda Civic with a Florida tag number, "RJVL88."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department by calling (305) 474-2100 or by calling 911.

