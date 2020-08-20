AMC Theatres in Tampa Bay reopen Thursday with 15-cent tickets

After closing in mid-March, AMC Theatres plan to reopen Thursday, and they’re hoping retro ticket prices are enough to bring people back in the midst of a pandemic.

Nationwide, just over 100 AMC Theatres will reopen August 20, charging just 15 cents per ticket. The theater giant is touting the deal as “Movies in 2020, at 1920s prices.”

Some films that are part of the deal include “Star Wars Episode Five,” "Ghostbusters," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "Grease." AMC says it'll operate at reduced capacity, and everyone will be required to wear masks.

They’ll also block of certain seats inside the theater to keep patrons socially distance, and employees will clean the theater in-between shows, while offering sanitizer to customers.

It’s been an especially rough year for movie theaters, with many forced to shut down due to coronavirus concerns. AMC even questioned back in June whether it could stay in business, saying it had “substantial doubt.” As other industries have reopened, theaters have been shut down for five months. Even with this reopening, AMC says it’ll be operating at 30% capacity.

Below are the locations in the Tampa Bay area opening Thursday:

AMC West Shore 14 at Tampa’s Westshore Plaza

Highwoods 20, 18002 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, Tampa

Veterans 24 at 9302 Anderson Road, Tampa

Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar

Regency 20, 2496 W Brandon Blvd., Brandon

AMC Sundial won’t open until Aug. 28 and AMC Classic in Palm Harbor on Sept. 3.

Regal Cinemas will open its theaters August 21 at their locations in Pinellas Park, Largo Mall, and at Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa. The Regal Hollywood Theater in Port Richey isn’t set to open until August 28.