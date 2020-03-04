More Floridians test presumptive positive for coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health announced four new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, Volusia County, Manatee County and Okaloosa County Saturday afternoon. Officials said the individuals are isolated and being properly cared for.

2 deaths, 4 new COVID-19 cases announced in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says there are three new cases of COVID-19: two in Broward County, one in Charlotte County and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County has died, FL-DOH said.