Governor directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to Level II activation in response to coronavirus
On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19.
Nile River cruise linked to 2 Florida presumptive positive cases of coronavirus
The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt in February 2020 to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States.
More Floridians test presumptive positive for coronavirus
The Florida Department of Health announced four new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, Volusia County, Manatee County and Okaloosa County Saturday afternoon. Officials said the individuals are isolated and being properly cared for.
2 deaths, 4 new COVID-19 cases announced in Florida
The Florida Department of Health says there are three new cases of COVID-19: two in Broward County, one in Charlotte County and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County has died, FL-DOH said.
Port Tampa Bay officials hope to avoid coronavirus cruise nightmares
Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people aboard a cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the 46 tested, 19 crew members and three passengers tested positive for the virus. One test was inconclusive.
Florida’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient discharged from Sarasota hospital
The first patient in Florida to be hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged from the Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota.
Medical students care for mechanical patient that simulates symptoms of COVID-19
Thousands of providers and students across the world are being trained for dealing with COVID-19 using computer-controlled patient simulators.
Infectious disease doctor sidelined after exposure to Sarasota COVID-19 patient
Dr. Manuel Gordillo has been working from home for nearly a week. He's the infectious disease specialist in Sarasota who diagnosing the first COVID-19 patient at Doctor's Hospital.
Medical experts say Florida' needs to increase COVID-19 testing, quickly
More novel coronavirus testing kits should soon be on the way to Florida after federal lawmakers passed an $8-billion funding package to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Citrus County couple home and healthy after coronavirus cruise quarantines
After spending a month in quarantine, a Citrus County couple is glad to be back home and shared what that experience was like amid a coronavirus outbreak worldwide.
COVID-19 negative: Sarasota Memorial Hospital receives test results for 14 patients
Fourteen patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors continue to test patients as they come in.
Florida's fourth COVID-19 case is elderly Panhandle man, governor says
Florida has its fourth apparent in-state case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the governor’s office said this morning, announcing a new case in the Panhandle.
Governor: 'Tens of thousands' of novel coronavirus testing kits headed to Florida
Florida is trying to quickly gear up to test people for COVID-19. The kits' final destinations will be hospitals and doctors’ offices, as the state tries to meet an edict from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow anyone who a doctor suspects has the virus to be tested.
Coronavirus COVID-19 in Florida: Who should be tested and what you need to know
Florida officials are asking everyone to take specific measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 now that four cases have been confirmed in the state.
Currently 'no plans' to cancel or postpone WrestleMania, March Madness amid coronavirus outbreak
The organizers of major sporting and entertainment events are monitoring as the first COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Florida were announced this week.
Coronavirus update: 8 cases tied to Florida
There are now eight cases of coronavirus tied to Florida, health officials said on Wednesday.
University of South Florida: Students studying abroad in Italy, Japan asked to return to U.S.
A semester in Japan and Italy is being cut short for University of South Florida students as the number of coronavirus cases increase.
Report: Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus
The Ultra Music Festival slated to happen later this month in Miami has been canceled, according to media reports, as city leaders previously expressed concerns over the three-day mass gathering amid fears that the new coronavirus could spread.
Hillsborough health director defends actions of COVID-19 patient; sidesteps CDC criticism
Dr. Douglas Holt with the Florida Department of Health described how Hillsborough County's first coronavirus patient made every attempt to minimize the risk to the community, and also explained steps taken to notify her fellow airplane passengers.
COVD-19 patient recently visited Parrish church; pastor urges prayer, precaution
In an email sent to the congregation and staff, the church said they are notifying worshipers out of an abundance of caution.