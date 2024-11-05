Amendment 3 fails: Floridians voted against legalizing recreational marijuana
TAMPA, Fla. - Floridians decided not to legalize recreational marijuana.
Amendment 3 would have legalized personal consumption and private cultivation of marijuana for sale in Florida. Adults 21 and older would have been able to purchase and consume cannabis without a doctor's recommendation.
The current marijuana law in Florida allows for consumption and sale for medical purposes only.
Click here to read the full amendment.
Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter