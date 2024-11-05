Expand / Collapse search

Amendment 3 fails: Floridians voted against legalizing recreational marijuana

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 5, 2024 8:37pm EST
2024 Election
    TAMPA, Fla. - Floridians decided not to legalize recreational marijuana.

    Amendment 3 would have legalized personal consumption and private cultivation of marijuana for sale in Florida. Adults 21 and older would have been able to purchase and consume cannabis without a doctor's recommendation.

    The current marijuana law in Florida allows for consumption and sale for medical purposes only.

    Click here to read the full amendment. 

    Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

