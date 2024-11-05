Amendment 4 fails: Floridians made decision on abortion rights

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Florida voters decided to keep the current abortion law which restricts abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Amendment 4 would have legalized abortion in Florida before the period of viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. The amendment would not have changed the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

In Florida, the state constitution requires 'yes' votes from 60% of voters.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

