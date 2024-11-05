Amendment 6 fails: Floridians vote to keep public campaign financing

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Floridians voted to keep the public financing system for statewide candidates in place.

Amendment 6 would have repealed the provision in the Florida Constitution that provides public funds to candidates for statewide offices. Florida is one of twelve states that offers public financing for campaigns.

Click here to read the amendment.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

