Anna Maria Island considering a paid, permitted parking system
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Anna Maria Island is considering instituting a paid or permitted parking system to try and combat the increase in tourism to the area.
Anna Maria Island parking rules
What we know:
This would just be for the city of Ana Maria and not the whole area. The parking would be broken down into five sections:
- Permit parking
- Paid beach parking
- Customer parking
- Employee parking
- Community center parking
City leaders said the goal is to help manage the large increase in tourism Anna Maria has seen over the last few years. It will also bring in funds to deal with trash and repairs to the beach and parking areas.
Addressing community concerns
What they're saying:
Many residents expressed confusion during a recent informational session about how the system would operate or benefit locals. Dina Sheridan, a fourth-generation Anna Maria Island resident, is concerned about the current plan.
"I do want to preserve the character of the island, but part of this is the experience of being here and living here, hopping into and out of places along Pine Avenue, and having to check an app or worry about whether I'm registered or at my home if my guests have permits or all of that," Sheridan said. "That's just another bureaucratic layer that I really don't want to have happen in our little seaside town."
Future steps for local drivers
What's next:
This proposal is still in the early stages. The government is putting together a website to answer questions about this proposed parking change.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Anna Maria interviews done by FOX 13's Danielle Zulkosky.