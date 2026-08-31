Anna Maria Island considering a paid, permitted parking system

The Brief Officials in Anna Maria Island are considering a paid and permitted parking plan to help manage an influx of tourist traffic. The proposed system divides parking in the city into five distinct zones, including options for residents, beachgoers and local businesses. Community feedback remains mixed as leaders host informational meetings to answer questions and address resident concerns.



Anna Maria Island is considering instituting a paid or permitted parking system to try and combat the increase in tourism to the area.

Anna Maria Island parking rules

What we know:

This would just be for the city of Ana Maria and not the whole area. The parking would be broken down into five sections:

Permit parking

Paid beach parking

Customer parking

Employee parking

Community center parking

City leaders said the goal is to help manage the large increase in tourism Anna Maria has seen over the last few years. It will also bring in funds to deal with trash and repairs to the beach and parking areas.

Addressing community concerns

What they're saying:

Many residents expressed confusion during a recent informational session about how the system would operate or benefit locals. Dina Sheridan, a fourth-generation Anna Maria Island resident, is concerned about the current plan.

"I do want to preserve the character of the island, but part of this is the experience of being here and living here, hopping into and out of places along Pine Avenue, and having to check an app or worry about whether I'm registered or at my home if my guests have permits or all of that," Sheridan said. "That's just another bureaucratic layer that I really don't want to have happen in our little seaside town."

Future steps for local drivers

What's next:

This proposal is still in the early stages. The government is putting together a website to answer questions about this proposed parking change.