Search for driver involved in hit-and-run crash with E-bike: SPPD

The Brief Police continue searching for a driver who officers say struck a man on an e-bike before crashing into a car wash sign on 34th Street North Monday morning. The e-bike rider has non-life-threatening injuries. Police explain the suspect got out of the car and left the scene after hitting the sign.



St. Petersburg Police are searching for a driver who is accused of hitting a man riding an e-bike early Monday morning.

Hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

Investigators say the woman hit the man around 1:21 Monday morning.

Then, they believe she lost control of the car and crashed into Big Dan’s Car Wash sign at 220 34th Street North. Afterwards, they believe she took off on foot.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Other hit-and-run crashes

By the numbers:

The incident follows another recent hit-and-run in the area earlier this month, where a 47-year-old woman died after being struck while crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South near 15th Avenue South while she was in a marked crosswalk.

Despite recent incidents, police data indicates hit-and-run crashes in the city are trending downward.

Lt. Jason Levey reported that hit-and-run crashes dropped from 1,448 between June 30, 2024-June 29, 2025, to 1,352 from June 30, 2025-June 30, 2026.

Serious criminal offense

What they're saying:

Levey emphasized that fleeing the scene turns a traffic incident into a serious criminal offense.

"When somebody gets into a crash, they need to stop, render aid, provide their information," Levey said. "When they leave, that's when it becomes a crime. There could be many reasons people leave ... but unfortunately, when they're scared, and they leave, that's when it becomes a bigger problem that we have to get involved from a criminal aspect."

Consequences of leaving the scene

Dig deeper:

Penalties for leaving the scene of a crash escalate significantly depending on the damage:

Property Damage: Second degree misdemeanor and up to 60 days in jail

Injuries: Up to five years in prison and a three-year driver's license revocation

Serious Bodily Injury: Up to 15 years in prison

Fatality: Up to 30 years in prison with a four-year mandatory minimum sentence

Search for driver

What's next:

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.