Tampa Bay Rays eye September groundbreaking for 2.3 billion ballpark

The Brief The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County approved a combined $876 million public funding package for a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark. The team hope to break ground at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus as early as September. Classes will continue throughout construction, as Hillsborough College undergoes its own $215 million transformation.



Tampa Bay Rays stadium project

What we know:

Last week, Tampa City Council and Hillsborough County approved a combined $876 million in public funds for the project. The team’s ownership group has pledged to cover the remaining $1.37 billion, along with any construction cost overruns.

Rays CEO Ken Babby says the mixed-use district is about much more than baseball.

"We need to stop thinking about this as building a ballpark in Tampa Bay," he said. "We need to start thinking about this as a generational transformational project."

The Rays have already selected AECOM Hunt, Turner Construction and Horus Construction Services to oversee the stadium project.

Campus construction and campus changes

Timeline:

Before the ballpark moves forward, Babby says the project will go through bond and funding validation. A community benefits agreement must also be finalized.

Throughout construction, classes will continue at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus. Some will temporarily shift to other facilities on campus.

Babby says one of the first priorities is creating "The Nest," a temporary onsite campus. It will include portable classrooms and other interim facilities for students and staff.

What they're saying:

"We are eager to begin work on The Nest immediately," he said. "The Nest is the transitionary process of building their new temporary campus while we're still in construction."

Campus upgrades planned

By the numbers:

While the ballpark is being built, Hillsborough College will undergo its own $215 million transformation. These grand plans include a new library, classroom buildings, outdoor spaces and learning commons.

Hillsborough College President Ken Atwater says his staff is getting geared up for the transition.

"Our first move to try to ensure that we get into our temporary facilities and begin the process of establishing those," he said. "That way, we can continue to offer educational classes."

Hillsborough College student Matthew Addison is worried what the next few years could bring.

Some concerns voiced

The other side:

"Having a lot of construction workers out while students are trying to learn could be a distraction," he said.

Other students, including Desiray P., believe these temporary changes will be worth the wait.

"To me, it wouldn't be a big deal personally because 2029 is only three years away," she said. "That's not even a long time. Three years is nothing in the grand scheme."

Moving ahead

What's next:

The Rays hope to break ground at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus this September. The team hopes to have ther ballpark built by Opening Day 2029.