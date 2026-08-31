Friend of Utah father struck by lightning while jet skiing near Egmont Key describes final moments

The Brief Steve Matheson was killed by a lightning strike while riding a jet ski in Florida on Saturday. Matheson was visiting from Utah and leaves behind a wife and four children. Friend David Cole was riding nearby and attempted to save Matheson after he went limp in the water.



A man visiting Florida from Utah died Saturday after being struck by lightning while riding a jet ski.

Steve Matheson was killed in the sudden storm while riding alongside his childhood best friend, David Cole.

Jet ski lightning strike

What we know:

Steve Matheson was in Florida for a conference and met up with David Cole to spend time on the jet ski. While they were riding jet skis near Egmont Key, a sudden storm forced them to attempt a return to shore.

Cole explained that the weather turned from sunny to stormy in an instant, and they did not want to stay exposed out on Egmont Key, so they started going back. They made it to Shell Key and decided to push on.

"He didn't feel comfortable staying on the island," Cole said. "He said, 'Let's just try to beat the storm.'"

Matheson, though, was hit directly by a bolt of lightning while riding roughly 15 to 20 yards ahead of Cole.

"I saw a huge lightning bolt come from the top and hit the water and hit him," Cole said. "He was like this in the jet ski for three seconds after the lightning hit, so I was like, ‘Okay, that was a close call’ and then all of a sudden, he goes limp and falls straight into the water face first."

Cole said Matheson remained upright for three seconds after the strike before falling face-first into the water. Cole stayed with Matheson in the water and flagged down a passing boat captain and his wife for help.

Lifelong friendship tragically cut short

What they're saying:

Cole said there is a hole in his heart knowing his lifelong friend is gone.

"We're best friends since we were four years old," Cole said, adding that the pair played sports together before Matheson played football at BYU.

"I just thought nothing would ever happen to him, but something happened to him, and I wish we would have done things different," Cole said. "Our intentions were pure to get to safety."

"His kids were waiting for him. They didn't know he passed away until that morning, and I was just heart-broken that they don't have their dad and their husband."

Coles said he is working to do anything he can to make sure Matheson is remembered, and his family is taken care of in the future.