Another hit to the wallet: Why health care price increases are expected in 2027

The Brief The Kaiser Family Foundation is predicting a 14 percent median increase in health premiums for 2027 Studies show that increases will range from 4 percent to 40 percent, with the bulk of increases likely to be in the mid-teens. The cost of prescription drugs, like GLP-1s, and mental health are key drivers of cost increases.



Health insurance premiums are set to surge next year as insurers request rate increases driven by rising prescription costs and a changing pool of policyholders.

Proposed health premium rate changes

By the numbers:

The Kaiser Family Foundation predicts a 14% median increase in health insurance premiums for 2027.

Rate changes across the market will range from 4% to 40%, though most increases are expected to land in the mid-teens.

Out of 276 Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurers, 239 are asking for rate hikes between 5% and 20%.

Another 43 insurers are seeking increases exceeding 20%, while 13 small group insurers have proposed smaller adjustments between 0% and 5%.

Main drivers of cost increases

Big picture view:

Several factors are pushing coverage costs higher for everyday Americans. Prescription drugs—especially brand-name medications that lack generic alternatives—remain a primary driver.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs, commonly prescribed to treat diabetes and obesity, are adding to the burden, causing rate hikes of 2.4% at one insurer alone.

Additionally, expenses tied to mental health and substance abuse treatment grew 20% over the last two years.

Political reform and market shifts

The backstory:

The Kaiser Family Foundation says a big part of the persistent problem is that after the credits which were approved during the COVID-19 pandemic expired, some healthier people decided to leave coverage on the table, which left a bigger pool of less healthy and older people who were left in the market.

That caused the market to be disproportionately covered by those who are more expensive to cover.