Atlantic disturbance Invest 98L rebounds with 40% chance of development

The Brief National Hurricane Center designated Invest 98L southeast of Bermuda, giving it a 40% chance of tropical development. Environmental conditions point to the disturbance heading out to open sea without threatening land or communities. Meteorologists expect wind shear to limit tropical activity until focus shifts to Gulf waters in early October.



The National Hurricane Center declared a disturbance southeast of Bermuda as Invest 98L, giving the system a 40% chance to organize into a tropical depression.

Atlantic hurricane tracking updates

What we know:

Invest 98L sits southeast of Bermuda in the open Atlantic. Meteorologists said the small disturbance nearly broke apart before regaining strength.

Designated as an invest, computer models can now center on the system to map its exact track. Forecasts show the system will head out to sea without threatening land, even if it develops into a tropical depression.

Strong wind shear covers the tropics and suppresses system growth.

The Fox weather model shows no major tropical activity for the next several days.

Ocean temperatures in the Gulf remain hot with untapped energy. Meteorologists expect storm development focus to move back toward the Gulf in early October.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether Invest 98L will reach tropical depression strength before moving out to sea. Forecasters also do not know if Gulf conditions will trigger storm formation when focus shifts in early October.