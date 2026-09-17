Tampa City Council: $100M South Howard flood project faces vote

The Brief Tampa City Council is set to vote Thursday on a nearly $100 million South Howard flood relief project. The vote includes the approval of a $92.7 million guaranteed maximum construction price and several measures to fund the project. Supporters say the aging drainage system is failing neighborhoods, while South Howard businesses warn years of construction could threaten their livelihoods.



Tampa City Council is set to take a pivotal vote Thursday on a massive flood relief project that has divided South Tampa residents and businesses.

Tampa council considers stormwater project

The backstory:

The South Howard Flood Relief Project would replace and expand the century-old stormwater system beneath South Howard Avenue, with the goal of reducing flooding in Parkland Estates, Palma Ceia Pines and surrounding areas.

The city estimates the entire project will cost about $100.4 million, including design and construction.

City Council will consider four related measures for the South Howard Flood Relief and Streetscape Project.

The largest is a resolution approving a design build contract with Kimmins Contracting Corp. with a guaranteed maximum construction price of $92.7 million.

Council is also being asked to approve an $11 million inter local agreement with the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA). Under the agreement, THEA would contribute $11 million toward the South Howard project in exchange for drainage capacity improvements related to its South Selmon Capacity Project.

Another resolution would transfer and appropriate $50 million from several city stormwater, bond, grant and capital funds to help cover the construction contract.

The final measure would allow the city to reimburse itself for certain costs and expenditures related to acquiring, constructing and equipping the project.

The city has been working on the project for about 18 months after severe flooding during the 2024 hurricane season damaged or destroyed an estimated 300 homes in the Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods.

Residents say they’ve weathered flooding issues for years. Many say the problems have amplified over the last decade. Now typical summer storms can make streets impassable.

The city says it studied about two dozen potential solutions before selecting the current proposal, which officials describe as the most practical and cost-effective option for providing flood relief.

The city has also modeled the proposed system during a major storm. In one simulation involving more than five inches of rain over eight hours, the city said the project would eliminate flooding in Parkland Estates and significantly reduce flooding in Palma Ceia Pines.

Local businesses warn of closures

The other side:

South Howard business owners and the SoHo Business Alliance support finding a solution to the flooding, but they oppose the city’s current plan.

Their biggest concern is the impact of construction on businesses along one of South Tampa’s busiest commercial corridors.

South Howard would be closed in sections during construction. The city’s project page currently lists a planned construction period from April 2027 through August 2030.

Business advocates have proposed an alternative they say could provide flood protection while reducing the disruption to South Howard.

The SoHo Business Alliance has also estimated that more than 1,100 workers could be affected if businesses close or lose significant revenue during construction.

Local perspective:

For homeowners in the surrounding neighborhoods, the vote could determine whether the city moves ahead with a long-awaited effort to address recurring flooding.

For businesses along South Howard, the vote could set in motion several years of construction and road closures.

The debate has also expanded beyond property damage and business revenue. Supporters say flooding routinely creates safety and access problems for people trying to reach homes and medical offices in the area.

What's next:

If City Council approves the measures Thursday, the project would move forward under the nearly $92.7 million guaranteed maximum construction price.

City officials say they’ve hired their hope to be behind construction in early 2027, once Gasparilla season wraps up.