Tampa plane crash: NTSB details fatal flight near executive airport

The Brief Federal investigators released new details Thursday about the Sept. 3 fatal plane crash near Tampa Executive Airport. Data shows the experimental aircraft banked steeply and went down within a minute of takeoff, killing a surgeon and nurse practitioner. Preliminary evidence indicates the takeoff crash was accidental as authorities continue reviewing wreckage.



A federal report released Thursday reveals new details about a fatal plane crash near Tampa Executive Airport that killed a prominent spine surgeon and a nurse practitioner earlier this month.

Pilot Dr. David Siambanes, 59, and his passenger wife, Dawn Stone, 53, died when their experimental Lancair Evolution crashed into a wooded area on Sept. 3.

Tampa plane crash investigation

What we know:

Air traffic control data shows Siambanes acknowledged instructions to fly runway heading to 2,000 feet and expect 17,000 feet, 10 minutes after departure. Security video and flight data revealed the aircraft lifted off, turned left halfway down the 5,000-foot runway at 80 knots, made a steep left bank, and descended nose-down into terrain. Flight records indicate the plane was airborne for only about a minute before crashing a half mile away in a state water management facility.

Investigators found the inverted wreckage with a 70-foot debris path through severed tree branches. A post-crash fire consumed most of the composite airframe, though the engine remained attached to the firewall. Federal officials classified the takeoff crash as accidental.

Tampa spine surgeon remembered

The backstory:

Siambanes was a renowned pediatric spine surgeon who treated complex cases of cerebral palsy and scoliosis at BayCare’s St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Patients often referred to him as "Superman" for taking on difficult surgical cases. Stone served as an Advance Practice Registered Nurse for both BayCare and AdventHealth.

Community mourns medical leaders

What they're saying:

"He took on some of the most aggressive and complicated cases out there, and he transformed children's lives," former colleague James Judge said. Parent Noelle Delgado, whose daughter had surgery with Siambanes in July, called him a "miracle worker" with an exceptional bedside manner. Former patient Melissa Kirk said Siambanes mentored her through her own surgery, inspiring her to become an emergency medicine resident.

BayCare stated the couple "dedicated their careers to caring and improving the lives of patients and families throughout West Central Florida," adding their expertise and compassion left a lasting impact. AdventHealth noted that staff members are "heartbroken by the passing of Dawn Stone" and deeply feel her loss.

Flight history and specs

By the numbers:

The experimental airplane was assembled from a kit in 2020 and powered by a 550-horsepower turboprop engine. Records show the airframe and engine had accumulated 581 hours since new, with its most recent condition inspection completed Aug. 26. Siambanes held a commercial pilot certificate and reported 1,203 total flight hours when he began transition training for the aircraft on Aug. 26, 2025.

Fatal flight cause unknown

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not determined the official cause of the crash. NTSB investigators retained the wreckage for further examination to inspect internal components.