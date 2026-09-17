Tampa plane crash: NTSB details fatal flight near executive airport
TAMPA, Fla. - A federal report released Thursday reveals new details about a fatal plane crash near Tampa Executive Airport that killed a prominent spine surgeon and a nurse practitioner earlier this month.
Pilot Dr. David Siambanes, 59, and his passenger wife, Dawn Stone, 53, died when their experimental Lancair Evolution crashed into a wooded area on Sept. 3.
Tampa plane crash investigation
What we know:
Air traffic control data shows Siambanes acknowledged instructions to fly runway heading to 2,000 feet and expect 17,000 feet, 10 minutes after departure. Security video and flight data revealed the aircraft lifted off, turned left halfway down the 5,000-foot runway at 80 knots, made a steep left bank, and descended nose-down into terrain. Flight records indicate the plane was airborne for only about a minute before crashing a half mile away in a state water management facility.
Investigators found the inverted wreckage with a 70-foot debris path through severed tree branches. A post-crash fire consumed most of the composite airframe, though the engine remained attached to the firewall. Federal officials classified the takeoff crash as accidental.
Tampa spine surgeon remembered
The backstory:
Siambanes was a renowned pediatric spine surgeon who treated complex cases of cerebral palsy and scoliosis at BayCare’s St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Patients often referred to him as "Superman" for taking on difficult surgical cases. Stone served as an Advance Practice Registered Nurse for both BayCare and AdventHealth.
Community mourns medical leaders
What they're saying:
"He took on some of the most aggressive and complicated cases out there, and he transformed children's lives," former colleague James Judge said. Parent Noelle Delgado, whose daughter had surgery with Siambanes in July, called him a "miracle worker" with an exceptional bedside manner. Former patient Melissa Kirk said Siambanes mentored her through her own surgery, inspiring her to become an emergency medicine resident.
BayCare stated the couple "dedicated their careers to caring and improving the lives of patients and families throughout West Central Florida," adding their expertise and compassion left a lasting impact. AdventHealth noted that staff members are "heartbroken by the passing of Dawn Stone" and deeply feel her loss.
Flight history and specs
By the numbers:
The experimental airplane was assembled from a kit in 2020 and powered by a 550-horsepower turboprop engine. Records show the airframe and engine had accumulated 581 hours since new, with its most recent condition inspection completed Aug. 26. Siambanes held a commercial pilot certificate and reported 1,203 total flight hours when he began transition training for the aircraft on Aug. 26, 2025.
Fatal flight cause unknown
What we don't know:
Federal authorities have not determined the official cause of the crash. NTSB investigators retained the wreckage for further examination to inspect internal components.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from preliminary reports released by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, as well as statements provided by BayCare, AdventHealth, and former patients and colleagues.