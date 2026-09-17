Burglary suspect caught sleeping in victim's shoes after Wimauma break-in: HCSO

The Brief A Wimauma burglary suspect faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into an occupied home on Tuesday night. Deputies located a suspected getaway bicycle before finding the man sleeping inside a resident's home wearing the homeowner's shoes. Erick Moreno was arrested at the scene after deputies entered through an open rear sliding glass door.



A man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly attempting to break into one Wimauma home before entering a second home while residents were inside, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Wimauma burglary suspect investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and found a bicycle believed to belong to the suspect nearby, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said 26-year-old Erick Moreno first tried to pry open the front door of one home, then broke into a second home through the back door while the residents were inside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies entered the second residence through an open rear sliding door and found Moreno asleep on the couch inside.

Authorities arrested Moreno and said he was wearing the homeowner's shoes.

In bodycam video, a deputy can be heard asking the residents if a backpack in the home belonged to them. After replying no, a child can be heard saying, "Dad, somebody’s been in our house."

A deputy then asks Moreno if he lives there, and he said yes, but the homeowner can be heard saying no.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Moreno was charged with two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling with a weapon, possession of burglary tools, resisting an officer without violence and using a false identification card, according to law enforcement records.

Burglary suspect motive details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on what weapon was involved in the incidents.