Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville.
The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
Deputies said the two men were arguing before one shot the other. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies later tracked down and arrested the suspect in a nearby mobile home park.
Neither of the men was publicly identified by deputies. Officials did not specify what charges he may be facing.
No other information was immediately available.