Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

article

One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.

Deputies said the two men were arguing before one shot the other. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies later tracked down and arrested the suspect in a nearby mobile home park.

Neither of the men was publicly identified by deputies. Officials did not specify what charges he may be facing.

READ: Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot

No other information was immediately available.