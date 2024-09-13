Armed suspect accused of robbing Tampa convenience store on the run: Police

Tampa police are searching for a person accused of robbing a Circle K.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store located at 5320 N. Florida Ave. around 5 a.m. on August 25, 2024.

Video shows the person standing at the counter before pulling out a firearm and demanding money from an employee.

The suspect can be seen taking money from the employee after being threatened.

Tampa police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Circle K in August. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat, dark hoodie, and denim jeans, carrying a dark-colored drawstring bag, and was seen leaving Circle K on a bicycle east of Giddens Ave.

Anyone with information on this case or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, accessible through the TampaPD app.

