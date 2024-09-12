FBI busts cocaine smuggling ring, suspected ringleader caught after escaping during raid

The FBI raided a home along Middlesex Drive in Town 'n' Country in August. Court documents now reveal they were there to bust an alleged cocaine smuggling ring.

It was just before dawn when flashbangs woke up the neighborhood. The FBI descended on a trailer belonging to Eber Lopez.

SWAT vehicles and armed agents swarmed a trailer on Middlesex Drive. The home is alleged to be at the center of a cocaine smuggling ring operated by Lopez.

The FBI confirmed it made arrests. Documents show Eduardo Ponce Tondee and John Hernandez Martin were both taken into custody.

Somehow, Lopez was able to get away during the raid. Authorities wouldn't say how he managed to slip past federal agents, but our cameras could see there was a lot of focus around the roof of the home.

After eight days on the run, he was caught in Polk County, facing charges of trafficking and escaping from law enforcement.

Another woman, Tina Culkin, was also arrested for her role.

In total, four people tied to the alleged smuggling ring have been arrested for trafficking cocaine.

Court documents show a supplier in Puerto Rico was sending packages of cocaine to various addresses around the Tampa area and Lopez would pick up those packages.

One witness says he was paid $100 to receive the cocaine parcel for Lopez.

Authorities say one suspect in the indictment, Jaime Rivera, is still on the run.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: