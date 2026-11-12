Army veteran finds comfort and companionship in service dog after decades of service

The Brief After serving 22 years in the U.S. Army and 28 years with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Rachel Hughes struggled to leave behind the constant state of alertness that came with her careers. A specially trained service dog named Byner, provided through Dogs Inc., has helped her find peace, companionship and a new outlook on life.



For most of her adult life, Rachel Hughes was the one protecting others. She joined the Army at 18, serving as a military police officer, investigator and CID agent. After 9/11, she specialized in counterterrorism and force protection, spending much of her time on missions in the Middle East.

Pinellas County veteran's background

The backstory:

She also spent 28 years with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, working in patrol, narcotics, robbery, homicide investigations and supervision.

Decades of demanding work made it difficult to relax, even after retirement.

"I always felt like I was on high alert and working. It was very hard to calm down, to relax, to just sit and do nothing, because your mind is constantly think(ing) about the next mission," Hughes said.

After retiring, Hughes connected with a therapist through the VA who suggested a service dog. Though skeptical at first, she applied through Dogs Inc., an organization that trains service dogs for veterans and others with specific needs.

About a year later, she met Byner, a dog that would change her life.

Transition to civilian retirement

What they're saying:

Now, two years into their partnership, Byner helps Hughes manage stressful moments, interrupts certain behaviors and encourages her to get outside, exercise and enjoy life.

But Hughes says the greatest gift is the unconditional love and companionship he provides.

"Byner doesn't care about my past and about all the missions and all the work in law enforcement, all the ugly things that I've had to see in life. Byner doesn't care about that. Byner loves me unconditionally."

For someone who spent a lifetime looking out for others, Byner has become the one looking out for her.

Dogs Inc. provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and people with disabilities, helping them gain independence and improve their quality of life.

Hughes hopes other veterans who may be struggling will consider reaching out for help.

Learn more about the organization's programs and how to apply for a service dog at Dogs Inc.