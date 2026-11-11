Hillsborough County approves new e-bike speed limits, fines and stunt bans

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners approved strict speed limits and fines on electric bikes and scooters to curb surging roadway injuries and fatalities across the Tampa Bay region. Riders face speeds capped at 10 mph on walkways, 15 mph on multiuse trails, and 28 mph on roadways, with dangerous stunt riding completely outlawed. Hillsborough County deputies will start with verbal warnings before levying fines between $50 and $500 or impounding equipment, with rules covering Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City until local actions occur.



Hillsborough County commissioners voted unanimously to enact strict speed restrictions, stunt bans and potential impoundment penalties for electric bicycles and scooters following a deadly spike in crashes across the region.

Hillsborough County e-bike speed limits

What we know:

Riders operating throughout unincorporated Hillsborough County must keep speeds under 10 mph on sidewalks, 15 mph on shared paths like the Tampa Riverwalk, and 28 mph on roads and bike lanes. The new ordinance also outlaws dangerous stunt maneuvers, specifically banning wheelies and so-called street takeovers.

The countywide rules immediately govern municipal jurisdictions including Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City until those respective municipalities enact independent policies.

Deadly crash statistics

By the numbers:

Over the past five years, more than two dozen people have died in e-bike crashes across the greater Tampa Bay region. County data reveals that at least seven of those fatal collisions occurred directly within Hillsborough County.

The alarming rise in severe trauma and deadly accidents prompted law enforcement leaders to demand immediate legislative action before more lives are lost.

Commuter speedometer disputes

The other side:

Some bicycle advocates voiced strong pushback during public discussions, pointing out that many everyday traditional commuters do not have speedometers installed on their bicycles.

Deputies maintained that existing Florida statutes leave significant gaps that fail to prevent reckless operation on increasingly crowded community corridors.

Law enforcement leaders testify

What they're saying:

"E-bikes and scooters have changed the way people travel throughout our community. But the law, unfortunately, has not kept pace with technology, leaving gaps in how we address dangerous riding. State law establishes basic riding requirements. This proposed ordinance builds on those protections," Col. David Arthur of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

"The city fully supports this ordinance as it's written. We’re seeing the same issues that the sheriff's office is seeing regarding the injuries associated with these devices. We believe that continuity throughout the county would [be] beneficial for the citizens so they're not facing different rules when they enter the city limits rather than the outside," Tampa Police Department Deputy Chief Patrick Messmer said.

Warning period and fines

What's next:

Deputies will initially focus on public education by handing out verbal warnings to riders violating the rules.

Civil fines will eventually kick in at $50 for initial offenses and climb up to $500 for repeat violations, while habitual offenders also face the risk of device impoundment.

Tampa City Council members are scheduled to debate a companion measure covering city limits in the coming weeks.

Unannounced enforcement launch dates

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact date when law enforcement will transition from issuing verbal warnings to levying civil fines.

Authorities have also not revealed how many deputies will be dedicated to patrolling shared paths and pedestrian corridors.