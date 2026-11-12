Brandon Exchange shooting: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after mall gunfire, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - A 16-year-old is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after allegedly firing a handgun inside the Brandon Exchange mall on Wednesday night following a fight between two groups, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Exchange shooting timeline
What we know:
Deputies said multiple callers reported gunshots inside the building around 5:16 p.m. More than 100 deputies swarmed the property, secured the scene and evacuated businesses as investigators said they worked to determine what happened.
Through witness interviews and surveillance footage, detectives determined a physical fight broke out between two groups in a hallway near the mall's family room, according to the sheriff's office. Several people then ran into the mall's main corridor, where deputies said one person was knocked to the ground before Daeshaun Williams, 16, began firing a handgun.
Deputies confirmed no one was shot. However, one person suffered a minor injury from broken glass during the incident.
Suspect charges and injuries
By the numbers:
Deputies identified Williams as the shooter and arrested him on seven charges:
- Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm - Discharge
- Attempted Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm Firearm - Discharge
- Discharge Firearm in Public or on Residential Property
- Minor in Possession of Firearm (2nd Offense)
- Trespass in Occupied Structure or Conveyance
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Child Violation of Probation
Sheriff's response to arrest
What they're saying:
"Our detectives moved quickly to identify the suspect, and he is now in custody and charged with attempted murder," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Ongoing Hillsborough County investigation
What we don't know:
Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other, though the exact motive behind the initial hallway fight remains unclear. Detectives are still working to confirm the identities of the other individuals involved in the altercation and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.