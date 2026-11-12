Brandon Exchange shooting: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after mall gunfire, deputies say

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The Brief Detectives arrested 16-year-old Daeshaun Williams on attempted first-degree murder charges following a shooting inside the Brandon Exchange mall on Wednesday night. More than 100 Hillsborough County deputies evacuated businesses after a hallway fight spilled into the main corridor around 5:16 p.m. Nobody suffered gunshot wounds during the gunfire, though one person sustained a minor injury from broken glass.



A 16-year-old is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after allegedly firing a handgun inside the Brandon Exchange mall on Wednesday night following a fight between two groups, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Exchange shooting timeline

What we know:

Deputies said multiple callers reported gunshots inside the building around 5:16 p.m. More than 100 deputies swarmed the property, secured the scene and evacuated businesses as investigators said they worked to determine what happened.

Through witness interviews and surveillance footage, detectives determined a physical fight broke out between two groups in a hallway near the mall's family room, according to the sheriff's office. Several people then ran into the mall's main corridor, where deputies said one person was knocked to the ground before Daeshaun Williams, 16, began firing a handgun.

Deputies confirmed no one was shot. However, one person suffered a minor injury from broken glass during the incident.

Suspect charges and injuries

By the numbers:

Deputies identified Williams as the shooter and arrested him on seven charges:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm - Discharge

Attempted Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm Firearm - Discharge

Discharge Firearm in Public or on Residential Property

Minor in Possession of Firearm (2nd Offense)

Trespass in Occupied Structure or Conveyance

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Child Violation of Probation

Sheriff's response to arrest

What they're saying:

"Our detectives moved quickly to identify the suspect, and he is now in custody and charged with attempted murder," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Ongoing Hillsborough County investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other, though the exact motive behind the initial hallway fight remains unclear. Detectives are still working to confirm the identities of the other individuals involved in the altercation and the investigation remains ongoing.