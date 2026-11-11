Army veterans dive into Mote SEA Aquarium shark tank to promote healing

The Brief Mote Marine Laboratory offered free aquarium admission to veterans and their families in Sarasota County while honoring service members with a special underwater presentation. Two Army veterans geared up in scuba equipment to dive alongside sharks inside a 400,000-gallon marine habitat. The facility has teamed with veteran organizations for 15 years, helping wounded service members plant more than 300,000 coral fragments in offshore restoration projects.



Military service members were honored Wednesday at Mote SEA as two Army veterans plunged into a 400,000-gallon shark habitat to showcase healing, resilience and marine conservation.

Shark habitat dive

The backstory:

U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski and U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Sanders geared up in full diving equipment Wednesday and descended into the massive tank holding the American flag alongside flags for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Operation No Person Left Behind Outdoors.

A crowded viewing room applauded both divers as they swam through the exhibit filled with sharks and other native sea life.

Free admission for all veterans and their families was funded Wednesday through a private donation, according to event organizers.

Coral reef restoration

By the numbers:

Mote Marine Laboratory has collaborated for 15 years with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, a division of Operation No Person Left Behind Outdoors, and other veteran groups.

Through that partnership, veterans have planted more than 300,000 coral fragments while building and maintaining offshore nurseries along Florida reefs.

Military service also carries a personal history for Dr. Michael P. Crosby, president and chief executive officer of Mote Marine Laboratory.

Dr. Crosby created the Col. Richard D. Crosby Jr. Memorial Fund in honor of his father to finance ongoing therapeutic programs and community activities for military service members.

Veteran community impact

What they're saying:

For Rozanski, stepping into challenging environments provides a vital framework for rebuilding confidence after severe service injuries.

"When I first got injured, all I could see was nothing, but limitations and limitations, but with veteran-sponsored organizations like this that get you out of your comfort zone, it puts you in an opportunity where you can test those limitations and truly find out what your limitations are. You can push it to a point where you do fail and there’s a support group to pick you back up. Then maybe even if you try it this way a little differently, you can meet your goal," Rozanski said.

Sanders, who works with State College of Florida Veteran Services, highlighted how meaningful the programs are for veterans.

"The fact that they’re bringing veterans in is amazing and especially because I know a lot of veterans who love to dive and if they can get the opportunity to dive here, especially to just dive with sharks to mote is awesome," Sanders said.

Dr. Crosby emphasized that supporting service members remains an obligation shared by all citizens.

"It’s something that is near and dear to me, but it should be near and dear to every single American. It is what our vets have done for this country and for us and we are so fortunate to have men and women who are willing and able to put their lives on the line for us and so this is a way to just say thanks," Crosby said.