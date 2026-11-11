Walmart gas leak: Store evacuated in Oldsmar after high carbon monoxide readings, fire officials say
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak Wednesday at a Walmart store on Tampa Road in Oldsmar after firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building, according to the Oldsmar Fire Department.
Oldsmar Walmart gas leak
What we know:
All employees and customers were evacuated from the building due to the gas leak, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said.
Courtesy: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue
PHFR said the response followed overnight welding operations.
Crews initially responded to the store for a medical emergency when they received high carbon monoxide readings from a monitor while treating a patient, according to OFD.
Fire crews are conducting extensive ventilation operations to clear the facility and ensure conditions are safe before allowing anyone to return inside.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is assisting with the operation using airboats to help ventilate the building.
Units from Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, East Lake, Sunstar, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
PHFR has asked the public to avoid the immediate area while emergency operations continue.
Gas leak cause and injuries
What we don't know:
There were no immediate details available about what caused the gas leak or whether anyone was injured.
It was not immediately clear whether the welding was connected to the elevated carbon monoxide readings.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, who detailed the building evacuation, ventilation operations and road advisories on Tampa Road.