Walmart gas leak: Store evacuated in Oldsmar after high carbon monoxide readings, fire officials say

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The Brief An Oldsmar Walmart gas leak prompted an emergency evacuation along Tampa Road after officials detected elevated carbon monoxide readings, according to the Oldsmar Fire Department. Firefighters conducted extensive ventilation operations Wednesday to clear hazardous fumes following overnight welding work. First responders urged drivers to avoid the immediate area while crews work to ensure the building is safe.



Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak Wednesday at a Walmart store on Tampa Road in Oldsmar after firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building, according to the Oldsmar Fire Department.

Oldsmar Walmart gas leak

What we know:

All employees and customers were evacuated from the building due to the gas leak, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said.

Courtesy: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue

PHFR said the response followed overnight welding operations.

Crews initially responded to the store for a medical emergency when they received high carbon monoxide readings from a monitor while treating a patient, according to OFD.

Fire crews are conducting extensive ventilation operations to clear the facility and ensure conditions are safe before allowing anyone to return inside.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is assisting with the operation using airboats to help ventilate the building.

Units from Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, East Lake, Sunstar, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

PHFR has asked the public to avoid the immediate area while emergency operations continue.

Gas leak cause and injuries

What we don't know:

There were no immediate details available about what caused the gas leak or whether anyone was injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the welding was connected to the elevated carbon monoxide readings.