Arrest made in deaths of two Tampa men from fentanyl

article

An arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of two men in Tampa.

On May 12, 2023, Christian Castro-Rivera, 33, was found unresponsive near the 200 block of East 131st Avenue in Tampa.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives found text messages on his phone asking how he was feeling after using drugs they had taken together.

Those text messages led investigators to conduct a welfare check on another man identified as Cristian Herrera, 28.

READ: Mike Williams cause of death: Tampa Bay Buccaneers player may have died from dental hygiene issues

Herrera was found dead.

Detectives found small bags with a white substance at both scenes. The substance was determined to be fentanyl.

After months of investigation, detectives determined the victims thought they were buying cocaine from Richard Thorpe, 40.

READ: Tampa mailman killed: Prosecutors want hit-and-run suspect to remain behind bars

Thorpe was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"In the wake of a harrowing months-long investigation, our dedicated detectives found the truth, that these individuals unknowingly fell victim to fentanyl, a lethal drug that robbed them of their futures," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Through tireless efforts, team HCSO, exposed the criminal behind this devastating tragedy. I commend our deputies for their commitment to justice and for bringing closure to these grieving families."