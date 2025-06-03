Artificial intelligence changes the way colleges teach students pursuing certain industries

The Brief AI is changing the landscape for software engineers, with fewer coding jobs and more emphasis on adaptability. USF has restructured its computer science college to focus on artificial intelligence. Experts say coding alone isn’t enough — communication, creativity and soft skills are more critical than ever.



Artificial intelligence is no longer just disrupting industries — it’s rewriting the job market.

What we know:

At the University of South Florida, the shift is so significant that the school has rebranded its computer science department into the College of AI, Cybersecurity and Computing, among the first of its kind in the state.

Faculty members said the transformation is necessary as traditional software engineering roles start to evolve, or in some cases, disappear.

"Any AI course that we offer in our department, it’s like full," said Dr. Sudeep Sarkar, the chair of USF’s computer science department.

By the numbers:

30% fewer software engineering jobs were posted on Indeed this year compared to 2020.

25% of Google’s code is now written by AI, according to the company.

Microsoft also reported widespread integration of AI in programming, while laying off thousands of workers.

What they're saying:

"I think that people who were counting on being able to get a robust software engineering career from just learning how to code are realizing that it's much more difficult," said John Licato, a USF professor. "It’s not sufficient to just know how to code. You need to have these soft skills… know how to communicate with people, argue your point, sell in some cases."

"Any company right now that is not using AI in some way, shape or form to program and code is missing out on massive efficiencies," said AI expert Dr. Jill Schiefelbein.

The Source: This story was reported with interviews from faculty members at the University of South Florida and AI experts.

