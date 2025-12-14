I-75 crash leaves 2 dead in Sarasota: Man arrested for DUI manslaughter, troopers say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Sarasota, and a man is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says a Toyota Camry sedan and a Nissan Pathfinder SUV were traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 203. At around 3:39 p.m., the sedan hit the Nissan, causing the SUV to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

The man and woman in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The sedan driver, Fred Donalson, 41, of Ohio, was arrested at the scene for DUI manslaughter, troopers said.

Donalson was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.