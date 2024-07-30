Ashley Drive closed, parts of Tampa Riverwalk flooded due to water main break

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Police Department says ongoing construction caused a water main break on Tuesday.

Officials say Ashley Drive is closed from Jackson Street to Brorein Street.

According to police, MacDill Park and parts of the Riverwalk are also flooded.

The Tampa Water Department says crews are currently at the site of the water main break that was caused by a contractor. The developer, Riverwalk Tower, LLC. says a contractor for the Pendry Tampa Residences construction installing foundation equipment maneuvered a track-mounted rig over a sidewalk area inside the construction site at 103 South Ashley Drive.

The weight of the equipment broke the City of Tampa's underground freshwater pipe and water flowed over the ground for about an hour and flowed over the Riverwalk, according to the developer. Topsoil from the site was reportedly carried into the Hillsborough River.

According to the developer, city crews shut off the water flow and have begun cleanup of the area and repairs to the water pipe, which they say will be completed Tuesday evening.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area while crews work on a repair.

The break was isolated and crews began pumping water out of the street to assess the extent of the break, according to officials.

Authorities say water service in the area has not been affected.

