2 injured in shooting at Mexican restaurant in Brooksville: HCSO

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Mexican restaurant in Brooksville Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Mexican restaurant at 31079 Cortez Blvd. in the Ridge Manor area.

Deputies said the suspects left in a small black or dark-colored vehicle with GA tags. Initial reports describe the driver as a black female with blond hair and a black male as a passenger, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO asks anyone with info on the vehicle or individuals to call 911.

There is no further information at this time. SkyFOX is en route to the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.