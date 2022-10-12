Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

article

A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.

Over 380 pounds of meth and 48 pounds of fentanyl were seized. One gang member, 39-year-old Efren Berumen of Kissimmee, is still on the run, Moody said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Fort Myers.