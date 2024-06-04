Outage affects cell phone users calling between networks, AT&T says

article

An apparent AT&T outage was impacting some users' ability to connect calls on Tuesday, and not just for AT&T customers.

The wireless company told FOX Television Stations that an unspecified issue was keeping users across the country from being able to call customers of other cell phone carriers.

"There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers," a spokesperson offered. "The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue."

DownDetector.com showed complaints about AT&T service gradually increasing after around 1 p.m. ET.

Some T-Mobile and Verizon users were also reporting problems, but Verizon appeared to be blaming AT&T for their issues, if not by name.

"Verizon's network is operating normally," a representative wrote. "Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

AT&T confirmed that 911 calls should not be impacted by the outage.