Polk County construction workers freed driver trapped under vehicle after crash with dump truck: PCSO

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday on Church Ave. near Carter Road in Mulberry.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck hauling millings from the road construction taking place on Church Ave. made a U-turn from southbound Church Ave onto northbound Church Ave.

After completing the U-turn, investigators said a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban approached from behind in the same lane.

As the dump truck tried to swerve to the left, investigators said the right side of the Suburban struck the left rear of the truck.

Upon impact, investigators said the right side of the Suburban was torn off and the vehicle began rotating clockwise as it continued northwest.

According to PCSO, the driver of the Suburban was ejected from the vehicle as it spun into the median, flipped over and came to a rest about 80 feet from the point of impact. The dump truck came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators said the driver of the Suburban was not wearing a seat belt and no airbags deployed in his vehicle.

First responders said when they arrived, the driver was conscious and alert and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

They added that nearby construction workers said they helped free the driver after he became partially trapped under the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to PCSO, the dump truck driver showed no signs of impairment, but there was an odor of alcohol on the Suburban driver at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been publicly identified as the next of kin has not yet been notified.