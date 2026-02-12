Agape Flights pilots killed in Haiti plane crash identified: ‘Our hearts are heavy’

article

The Brief The pilots killed in the Agape plane crash in Haiti have been identified by the organization. Agape Flights said their team is mourning the loss of Pilots Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby. The Venice-based humanitarian non-profit said they lost contact with the plane on February 5. The plane was eventually found February 6 in Jeremie, Haiti.



Agape Flights said in a press release on Thursday that their team is mourning the loss of Pilots Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby. Both died when the Agape cargo plane crashes in the mountains of Haiti.

The Venice-based humanitarian non-profit said they lost contact with its N316AF Embraer 110 Bandeirante exactly one week ago on Thursday, February 5. The plane was eventually found February 6 in Jeremie, Haiti.

The aircraft was a twin-turboprop commonly used by the ministry for regional cargo flights. Officials have not said what caused the plane to go down.

Agape Flights said Decker and Elleby were more than Agape Flights pilots, but their "brothers in Christ."

Patrick Decker

Decker relocated to Florida 10 years ago, and one year later, joined Agape Flights as a volunteer pilot to help with cargo operations.

The organization said before flying with Agape Flights, Decker flew for United Airlines for more than 40 years. They said one of his greatest joys in his final months with United was serving as captain while his son flew alongside him as first officer.

"Sharing the cockpit was more than a professional milestone, it was a deeply meaningful gift he treasured," the organization said on Thursday.

Decker was also among the first pilots granted clearance to resume flying at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Officials with the non-profit also said he volunteered for a special FAA program.

Outside the aviation industry, Decker served as a firefighter for 50 years, including fire chief of Sparta, New Jersey in 1996.

They said he had been married to his wife, Kathy, for 40 years and a father to their two grown children.

"Those who knew Patrick experienced a steady, faithful love that never sought recognition," the non-profit said. "Service was not simply something he did, it was who he was."

Kory Elleby

Elleby flew with Agape Flights for eight years — about one year after he and his wife, Ruthie, relocated to Venice in 2016 — and the organization said aviation was one of his greatest joys. He even earned his pilot's license before getting his driver's license, Agape Flights said.

"He often said that flying with Agape Flights was not merely a role, but a calling he deeply cherished," officials with the organization said.

They said he was a devoted husband and father of two grown sons. He and his wife founded Sunshine Electrical Services, Inc., and what began as a modest venture turned into a respected business serving Venice and surrounding communities.