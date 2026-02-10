Driver arrested after trying to make illegal U-turn that caused serious I-75 crash in Hillsborough County

article

A Citrus Springs man was arrested after trying to make an illegal U-turn that caused a serious crash on I-75 near the Hillsborough - Manatee County line Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Julio Dones Rosa, 45, of Citrus Springs, was arrested for reckless driving involving serious injury.

What we know:

Officials said northbound traffic on the interstate was moving slowly because of an unrelated vehicle fire near the Sun City Center exit. That's when the tractor-trailer driver tried to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes.

However, the tractor-trailer went into the path of and was struck by a Toyota Corolla, which was driven by a 28-year-old Parrish man, according to troopers. That driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Rosa was not injured in the crash, and was taken to jail.