Driver arrested after trying to make illegal U-turn that caused serious I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. - A Citrus Springs man was arrested after trying to make an illegal U-turn that caused a serious crash on I-75 near the Hillsborough - Manatee County line Monday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Julio Dones Rosa, 45, of Citrus Springs, was arrested for reckless driving involving serious injury.
What we know:
Officials said northbound traffic on the interstate was moving slowly because of an unrelated vehicle fire near the Sun City Center exit. That's when the tractor-trailer driver tried to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes.
However, the tractor-trailer went into the path of and was struck by a Toyota Corolla, which was driven by a 28-year-old Parrish man, according to troopers. That driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Rosa was not injured in the crash, and was taken to jail.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.