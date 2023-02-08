43 year-old man found dead inside St. Pete home

St. Pete police are investigating after a body was found inside a home.

After 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1915 17th Street South in reference to an unattended death. Inside, they found the body of a 43-year-old man who lived there.

After examining the body overnight, the medical examiner and technician determined that the victim had upper body trauma.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.






