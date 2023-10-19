Bad Bunny announces highly anticipated 'Most Wanted Tour' with 6 Florida dates in 2024

Stream FOX 35 News:

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, according to Bad Bunny's latest album title – but we do know what will happen in May 2024. That's right, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer is coming to Florida next year!

Bad Bunny announced the "Most Wanted Tour" on Thursday – with six dates scheduled across Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

The new tour comes on the heels of the Puerto Rican icon's latest album drop, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. It kicks off in Salt Lake City on Feb. 21 with dozens of dates across the U.S. The tour – as it was announced Thursday – will end in Miami on May 26, but the "MONACO" artist said more dates will be added.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Here's a look at Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted Tour" dates in Florida in 2024:

May 17-18: Orlando

May 21: Tampa

May 24-16: Miami

Bad Bunny most recently visited Orlando and Miami on his "World's Hottest Tour" in August 2022.

You can register for tickets now through Sunday, Oct. 22 on Ticketmaster. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale. Some fans will be randomly selected for sale access, while others will be put on a waitlist.

Fans will be notified if they get access or are waitlisted on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Click here for more information or to register for the presale.